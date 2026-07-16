Use of '6-7' Meme, 'Seattle' Anchor Two Separate Food Trademark Lawsuits

Two different lawsuits could determine if location names, pop-culture references and memes can be trademarked and thus not “shared” by various companies.
July 16, 2026
2 min read
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If the use of the “6-7” meme hadn’t jumped the shark months ago as adults began to use it — rendering it “uncool” with teenagers at least — it’s possible that the formation of the numbers 6 and 7 into chicken nuggets pushed it even further along. Yet, making kid-focused, “6-7” chicken nuggets apparently wasn’t an idea of just one company.

And now there is a lawsuit that could decide if a meme turned into a product can be owned by one company. Furthermore, in similar but separate trademark news, Seattle Strong Coffee Co., which makes canned cold-brew coffee beverages, has been sued by Nestlé, owner of the Seattle’s Best brand, over use of “Seattle” in the brand’s name.

Perdue Foods officially sued John Soules Foods late last month over the 6-7-themed nuggets, “alleging false designation of origin, unfair competition, trademark infringement, and trade dress infringement,” according to various news reports. Perdue launched its “Perdue Six Seven Chicken Nuggets” April 16, 2026, while Soules announced its own “67 Chicken Nugget” on June 7.

Of course, as the publication Complex points out in its reporting, “an unrelated Oregon company, Sixes & Sevens, LLC, already owns a registered trademark for ‘6 7,’ after filing in 2023,” so this entire argument might be “so cooked” (look it up!).

Meanwhile, according to separate reports, the battle between Seattle Strong and Nestlé over use of the city’s name in the branding of the coffee products has ramped up recently. Originally, Nestlé filed a lawsuit against Seattle Strong last year, but the smaller, local company last week re-launched its GoFundMe campaign in order to continue the battle.

According to the release from Seattle Strong: “The dispute began when Nestlé, which acquired Seattle’s Best Coffee in 2022, challenged Seattle Strong’s federally registered trademark in April 2025, alleging the company’s name infringes on its SBC trademark rights. In March 2026, Nestlé escalated the dispute by filing a second case challenging Seattle Strong’s logo, broadening the dispute beyond the company’s name to its overall brand.”

While the 6-7 battle centers on a meme that very likely will vanish someday from the lexicon, the fight over the use of “Seattle” in the brand name could have farther-reaching impact, given that many food and beverage companies and brands are named after locations and market themselves as such. Both lawsuits are worth watching, but the “Seattle battle” might have more long-term impact on the industry, depending on the outcome.

About the Author

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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