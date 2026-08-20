Canada Regulators Advise Blocking B&G Foods-Nortera Foods Deal

Canada’s Competition Bureau has advised the country’s Competition Tribunal to block the sale of the Green Giant and Le Sieur brands in Canada from B&G Foods to Nortera Foods, a deal that was agreed upon in October 2025.

Nortera, which reportedly is the long-time, primary co-manufacturer for those products in Canada, agreed to acquire the frozen and shelf-stable brands from B&G, though terms were not disclosed. In reviewing the possible acquisition, the bureau found that Nortera is already Canada’s “dominant processor of certain canned and frozen vegetables,” the notice from the bureau stated. Nortera sells Del Monte and Arctic Gardens brand canned and frozen vegetables in Canada.

The bureau believes that completion of the acquisition could reduce competition in the marketplace, leading to higher prices and fewer options for consumers at grocery stores. B&G Foods, in a statement in response, said it was disappointed in the decision and disagreed with the bureau’s assessment and request to block the transaction.

“As part of this ongoing process, we remain in discussions with Nortera and we are evaluating multiple options, including potential legal, regulatory and operational alternatives,” B&G’s statement said. “We are committed to pursuing alternatives that are in the best interests of all interested stakeholders, including our employees, stockholders, customers and Canadian consumers, while maintaining compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. We will provide further updates as developments arise.”

B&G, which just saw its president and CEO Kenneth Keller retire to be replaced by new president/CEO Rob Mills, has been quite busy with shuffling its portfolio in recent years. After the agreement with Nortera last fall, B&G also sold the Green Giant U.S. frozen vegetable product business to Seneca Foods in March 2026. It had already sold the Green Giant U.S. shelf-stable vegetable product line to Seneca in November 2023.

Additionally in March 2026, B&G bought the broth and stock business segment of the bankrupt Del Monte Foods Corp. II Inc., including the College Inn and Kitchen Basics brands, for approximately $110 million in cash. It was one of three companies to acquire a chunk of that now-defunct company.