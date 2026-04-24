Kellogg Resurrects Toys in Cereal Boxes

Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and possibly others will include characters from upcoming film Toy Story 5.
April 24, 2026
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For the first time in more than a decade, Kellogg will be placing toys inside cereal boxes in a collaboration with Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5. Specially marked boxes – all we saw were Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops – with the Toy Story characters will begin appearing nationwide this Sunday (April 26).

Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and possibly other characters will be available. The fifth movie in the Toy Story franchise, coming to theaters June 19, apparently will “explore the role of toys in a tech-driven world.” New character Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a tablet device, arrives with disruptive ideas about what is best for kids’ playtime.

“Toys in cereal boxes have long been a childhood ritual, turning ordinary mornings into adventures, sparking imagination and joy,” said the April 23 news release. “Millennial parents grew up digging through cereal boxes to find the treasured toy inside. Today, with screens everywhere, parents are looking for ways to re-create those playful moments.”

WK Kellogg Co, the former Kellogg Co., has been owned by Europe’s Ferrero Group since September 2025.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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