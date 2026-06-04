Kellogg Hoping to Reignite Cereal Sales With SPOONS Messaging

WK Kellogg Co has begun applying what it calls SPOONS on-pack nutrition information to packages of its classic and most wholesome brands of cereals. Kellogg and its new owner Ferrero hope it can reinvigorate stagnant cereal sales with a show of how much nutrition is in packaged cereals.

It’s “designed to make it easier for consumers – who are increasingly seeking more function from their foods – to identify, understand and choose cereals according to their nutrition priorities,” Kellogg said.

SPOONS is an acronym for the key components of the nutrition statement: S for simple ingredients, P for protein, O for “outstanding fiber,” O for “other nutritious foods,” N for “nutrients you need” and S for single-digit sugars – that last one meaning 10g or less of added sugar per serving. However, it looks like not all the letters and their marketing messages are used on each box.

SPOONS is being applied to All-Bran, Corn Flakes, Frosted Mini-Wheats, Raisin Bran and Rice Krispies throughout the U.S. The acronym in greater detail (with Kellogg marketing):

Simple ingredients: Many Kellogg’s cereals are made with ingredients you’d find in your pantry - cooked in a similar way you’d make grains at home, just in larger batches. In fact, 75% of Kellogg’s cereals are simply puffed, toasted, flaked or shredded.

Protein: Cereal and milk bring grains and protein together to offer an easy, effective solution for building meals to help manage hunger and support wellness. In fact, a bowl of cereal and milk has as much (or more) protein as an egg.

Outstanding fiber: Wellness starts with fiber, yet almost 95% of people don’t get enough. Our fiber-focused cereals can help people close that gap. We have more than 140 options that are at least a good source of fiber with 3-17g per serving.

Other nutritious foods: Cereal makes it easy to create balanced meals, bringing whole grains, fruit and dairy together to give people choices they can feel good about.

Nutrients you need: Cereal provides essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients - such as fiber, whole grains, iron and folate - that most people don’t get enough of in their daily diet. With most cereals being consumed with milk there is the added benefit of calcium and vitamin D.

Single-digit sugars: Cereal offers a variety of sugar levels to fit your lifestyle, including options with single-digit added sugar, so you can enjoy great taste and nutrition. Nearly half of our cereals have 10g or less of added sugar per serving.

The attributes, messages and visual presentations were tested with consumers to ensure they could easily understand and trust the information SPOONS provides, according to Sarah Ludmer, RD, chief wellbeing and sustainable business officer and the “architect” of SPOONS.

Cereal is still one of the most popular household staples – with 50 million boxes purchased every week – “and now is the time to be deliberate and disruptive in continuing to make cereal culturally relevant,” says Chief Growth Officer Doug VanDeVelde.