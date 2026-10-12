Hormel Brings Back Former VP to Lead Marketing Excellence

Hormel Foods Corp. has named Holly LaVallie as its new vice president of marketing excellence. LaVallie is returning to Hormel to take the role after spending the last several years working for Link Snacks.

LaVallie spent 19 years with Hormel Foods in a variety of leadership roles before departing the company to become senior vice president of marketing, R&D and PMO at Link Snacks. In the announcement on her new position, Hormel credits LaVallie with playing a key role in development and growth of the company’s Deli Solutions business, and also says she led major refrigerated retail businesses.

In her new role with Hormel, she will lead development and execution of enterprise marketing capabilities across the retail, foodservice and international businesses. Brand strategy and experience, design and content, media and agency management, marketing technology, marketing training and marketing effectiveness will all fall under her watch.