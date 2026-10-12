Hormel Brings Back Former VP to Lead Marketing Excellence

Holly LaVallie returns to the company after leading marketing, R&D and PMO for Link Snacks for the past three years.
Oct. 12, 2026
Add Us On Google
Openverse: Myotus
hormel_corporate_headquarters_austin_minnesota

Hormel Foods Corp. has named Holly LaVallie as its new vice president of marketing excellence. LaVallie is returning to Hormel to take the role after spending the last several years working for Link Snacks.

LaVallie spent 19 years with Hormel Foods in a variety of leadership roles before departing the company to become senior vice president of marketing, R&D and PMO at Link Snacks. In the announcement on her new position, Hormel credits LaVallie with playing a key role in development and growth of the company’s Deli Solutions business, and also says she led major refrigerated retail businesses.

In her new role with Hormel, she will lead development and execution of enterprise marketing capabilities across the retail, foodservice and international businesses. Brand strategy and experience, design and content, media and agency management, marketing technology, marketing training and marketing effectiveness will all fall under her watch.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Sponsored
Sponsored