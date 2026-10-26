Sauer Brands Inc. Renames Itself Duke’s Mayo Company

Sauer Brands Inc., owner of Duke’s Mayonnaise and Mateo’s Gourmet Salsa, has announced a company name change to Duke’s Mayo Co., effective today (Oct. 26, 2026). The company, which sold its spices line (including the Sauer’s brand) earlier this month (October 2026) to spices and seasonings company Watkins LLC, believes the new identity reflects its strategic focus on and belief in the condiments category in which it now predominantly plays.

After the spice business divestiture, Duke’s became a pure-play condiments business, it said, supporting the Duke’s and Mateo’s brands along with a foodservice business to boot.

“Duke’s Mayo Co. … says plainly what this company is about,” said E. Yuri Hermida, chief executive officer of Duke’s Mayo Co. “Leading with Duke’s gives us a name that carries that reputation into every conversation, across every brand we make and every kitchen we serve.”

Duke’s reported in the announcement that its portfolio is accelerating toward double-digit growth, with strong regional footholds to build from as the brands look to expand their national presence. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Va., and was founded in 1887 — it is a privately held portfolio company of Advent International, which acquired it in January 2025.