B&G Foods Selling the Last of Green Giant to Seneca

B&G Foods today (March 2) sold its Green Giant U.S. frozen vegetable product business to Seneca Foods, which already has Green Giant’s canned business. Price was not disclosed.

The sale, which is effective today, includes a frozen vegetable manufacturing plant in Yuma, Ariz., but not B&G’s frozen vegetable operations in Irapuato, Mexico. B&G has entered into a co-pack agreement with Seneca Foods that will have B&G continuing to produce certain Green Giant frozen products for Seneca.

B&G bought the brand from General Mills in 2015 for $765 million but has been selling it off in pieces. It sold the Green Giant U.S. shelf-stable vegetable product line to Seneca in November 2023 and the Le Sueur U.S. shelf-stable vegetable product line to McCall Farms in August 2025. A sale to Nortera Foods of the Green Giant and Le Sieur frozen and canned vegetable product lines in Canada is still pending, expected to close during the second quarter of this year.

“Today’s sale of Green Giant U.S frozen represents another milestone in our ongoing effort to divest brands and product lines that are non-core to B&G Foods’ long-term strategy, [to] sharpen our focus and [to] reduce long-term debt,” said Casey Keller, president/CEO.

“Moreover, we believe that reuniting the Green Giant U.S. frozen product line with the Green Giant U.S. shelf-stable product line under the ownership of Seneca Foods, one of the largest processors of fruits and vegetables in the United States, is an important next step for the future of the Green Giant brand.”