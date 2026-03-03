Cal-Maine Acquires Creighton Brothers/Crystal Lake Egg Products

The country’s largest egg company, Cal-Maine Foods, acquired the shell egg, egg products and prepared foods assets of Creighton Brothers LLC, including Crystal Lake LLC, for a total purchase price of approximately $128.5 million.

Established in 1925, Creighton Brothers produces, grades and packages conventional and specialty shell eggs for retail and foodservice markets. Crystal Lake produces ready-to-use egg products for foodservice and food manufacturing, including liquid, frozen and hard-cooked eggs, and distributes pre-cooked egg patties, omelets and scrambled eggs.

Both companies are headquartered in Warsaw, Ind., where Cal-Maine Foods previously had no shell egg operations.

Sherman Miller, president/CEO of Cal-Maine Foods, said the main interest was expanding his company’s scale and geographic reach for shell eggs, but “With nearby liquid egg capacity, we further our internal sourcing strategy for key egg-based ingredients for our prepared foods business.”

The acquired assets include commercial shell egg production and grading, as well as an egg products and hard-cooked egg processing facility.