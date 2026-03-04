Hain Celestial Completes Sale of North American Snacks Business

Hain Celestial Group announced it has completed the sale of its North American snacks business to Snackruptors Inc., a Canadian snacks manufacturer. The transaction was announced about a month ago, in February 2026.

The deal moves Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra chips and Garden of Eatin’ snacks to Snackruptors for a reported $115 million in cash. The North America snacks portfolio represented 22% of the company’s net sales in fiscal 2025, which dropped 10% year-over-year to $1.56 billion. Hain sold the business to focus its efforts on what it called its “flagship categories” in yogurt, tea, and baby and kids foods. It also owns brands in the plant-based beverages and soups categories.

Hain will use the proceeds to reduce debt and improve its financial position and leverage profile.

For Snackruptors, the deal offers a new opportunity, moving into branded snacks in addition to its private-label cracker business.