Hain Celestial Completes Sale of North American Snacks Business

Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra and Garden of Eatin’ move to Canadian company Snackruptors, as Hain tightens its focus on “flagship categories.”
March 4, 2026
Hain Celestial Group announced it has completed the sale of its North American snacks business to Snackruptors Inc., a Canadian snacks manufacturer. The transaction was announced about a month ago, in February 2026.

The deal moves Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra chips and Garden of Eatin’ snacks to Snackruptors for a reported $115 million in cash. The North America snacks portfolio represented 22% of the company’s net sales in fiscal 2025, which dropped 10% year-over-year to $1.56 billion. Hain sold the business to focus its efforts on what it called its “flagship categories” in yogurt, tea, and baby and kids foods. It also owns brands in the plant-based beverages and soups categories.

Hain will use the proceeds to reduce debt and improve its financial position and leverage profile.

For Snackruptors, the deal offers a new opportunity, moving into branded snacks in addition to its private-label cracker business.

