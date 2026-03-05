Royal Cup Agrees to Acquire Farmer Brothers Coffee Co.

Royal Cup Coffee and Tea has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. in an all-cash transaction. Royal Cup manufactures and distributes coffee and tea, while Farmer Brothers is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor. The deal will expand Royal Cup’s national reach and boost its foodservice and retail capabilities, the announcement said.

The combined organization will be better positioned to serve foodservice, hospitality, health care, convenience stores, retail and private-label customers at a greater scale and operational reach. Royal Cup president and CEO Chip Wann called the acquisition “a transformational and strategic step” for the company.

The transaction brings together two legacy companies, in that Royal Cup has been in operation since 1896 and Farmer Brothers since 1912.

It is backed by private-equity firm Braemont Capital, which partnered with Royal Cup in December 2025 to provide additional capital and operational support for expansion initiatives for the coffee and tea manufacturer. Royal Cup will acquire the Farmer Brothers shares for $1.29 per share in an all-cash transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to approval by a majority of Farmer Brothers’ shareholders and other customary closing conditions.