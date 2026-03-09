Morinaga, Japanese Maker of Hi-Chew Candy, To Buy My/Mochi Ice Cream

My/Mochi introduced mochi to the U.S. in 1993; Morinaga wants to grow its U.S. presence.
March 9, 2026
Japan’s Morinaga & Co., maker of Hi-Chew candy in the U.S., will enter the U.S. frozen dessert market with an agreement to acquire My/Mochi Ice Cream, the largest mochi ice cream brand in the U.S. Price was not disclosed.

My/Mochi in 1993 introduced to the U.S. mochi, a Japanese-style novelty of ice cream wrapped in rice dough. Morinaga says My/Mochi achieved $80 million in sales last year, making it the category leader in mochi ice cream.

Morinaga has been making a handful of ice cream novelties in Japan “for many years," said a spokesperson.

The news release also noted the U.S. is one of Morinaga's priority global growth regions. Morinaga America opened its first U.S. manufacturing facility in North Carolina in 2015 to make Hi-Chew, and recently announced plans to expand production in the U.S. with the 2027 opening of its second factory, in Mebane, N.C.

