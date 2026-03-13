Laird Superfood Completes Acquisition of Navitas LLC

Transaction brings together two companies focused on functional foods, with an investment to help the new combined entity with its growth plans.
March 13, 2026
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Plant-based foods processor Laird Superfood Inc. has completed the acquisition of Navitas LLC, a company specializing in organic, functional food products, Laird announced today. The transaction was agreed upon in December 2025.

Laird purchased Navitas for $38.5 million, funded through the concurrent private placement of $50 million of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to affiliates of Nexus Capital Management LP. Company stockholders approved the purchase on March 11, 2026.

The deal creates a scaled platform in functional nutrition, Laird said in the release, and Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood added that the acquisition gives the company “the product breadth, supply chain capabilities and consumer reach to accelerate growth and deliver on our vision of building a leading positive nutrition platform.”

For Navitas, the deal allows it to reach new audiences and drive innovation across its portfolio. And the investment from Nexus gives the company’s growth ambitions a boost.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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