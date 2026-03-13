Laird Superfood Completes Acquisition of Navitas LLC

Plant-based foods processor Laird Superfood Inc. has completed the acquisition of Navitas LLC, a company specializing in organic, functional food products, Laird announced today. The transaction was agreed upon in December 2025.

Laird purchased Navitas for $38.5 million, funded through the concurrent private placement of $50 million of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to affiliates of Nexus Capital Management LP. Company stockholders approved the purchase on March 11, 2026.

The deal creates a scaled platform in functional nutrition, Laird said in the release, and Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood added that the acquisition gives the company “the product breadth, supply chain capabilities and consumer reach to accelerate growth and deliver on our vision of building a leading positive nutrition platform.”

For Navitas, the deal allows it to reach new audiences and drive innovation across its portfolio. And the investment from Nexus gives the company’s growth ambitions a boost.