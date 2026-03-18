Unilever May Divest All Foods: Bloomberg

As we wrote in our report from the February Consumer Analysts Group of New York (CAGNY), Unilever Plc aims to make itself a smaller company and one less reliant on foods. Now another report has surfaced saying the diversified company “is in the early stages of considering a separation of its food assets as it seeks growth from beauty, personal care and wellbeing brands.”

Bloomberg news, citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” reported the British-based consumer group “is speaking with advisers as it studies future options for streamlining its sprawling portfolio, including a potential separation of most or all of the food business. … That would sharpen Unilever’s focus on brands such as Dove soap and Axe deodorant.

“The company is in the preliminary stages of weighing possibilities such as spinning off the food business as a whole or keeping some marquee brands while separating the rest, though it may not pursue any deal before 2027.”

Already, there has been a huge subtraction: The €7.9 billion ice cream business was spun off last December into Magnum Ice Cream Co. There have been other smaller divestments, including the global spreads division, which included I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, and more recently snack brand Graze and alt-meat company The Vegetarian Butcher. The company still has around €1 billion ($1.2 billion) to €1.5 billion of local food brands to dispose of, according to Bloomberg.

Fernando Fernandez, who was appointed CEO in March of 2025, said at the CAGNY meeting foods at the end of 2025 accounted for €12.9 billion, 26% of Unilever’s sales, down 3.2% from the prior year. “Food & Refreshment,” when that was a reporting segment in 2021, had accounted for 38% of Unilever sales.

Fernandez said foods and home care, another reporting segment that singly accounted for 23% of sales last year, together look like they’ll amount to about a third of the company this year, although a specific percentage was not given. Beauty & Wellbeing and Personal Care are the two segments the company appears to be focusing on.

A transaction would likely value the Unilever food brands at tens of billions of dollars, Bloomberg reported – although the company hasn’t made any final decisions and could opt to retain its current structure or pursue other alternatives, the sources said. A representative for Unilever declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Hellmann’s and Knorr make up 60% of Unilever’s food sales, and Fernandez has said this will rise to 70% and 75% after it gets rid of the local brands, according to Bloomberg. The CEO didn’t rule out disposing of the entire food business when asked about the possibility in December, though he noted Unilever is outperforming the rest of the industry.