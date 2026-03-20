Transactions Carving Up Del Monte Foods Business Officially Complete

Bankrupt Del Monte Foods Corp. II Inc. (Del Monte Foods) announced the three transactions portioning out substantially all assets and business operations — announced in January 2026 — have been successfully completed.

The vegetable, tomato and refrigerated fruit business was sold to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. for approximately $285 million. That sale included the Del Monte and S&W packaged vegetable brands; Del Monte, Contadina and Take Root Organics packaged tomato brands; Del Monte refrigerated fruit brand; and the Joyba beverage brand; as well as global ownership of the Del Monte brand and related intellectual property.

The broth and stock business segment, including the College Inn and Kitchen Basics brands, has been acquired by B&G Foods Inc. for approximately $110 million in cash.

Finally, the shelf-stable fruit business assets (but not the production assets) was sold to Pacific Coast Producers, including the rights and licenses to use the Del Monte and S&W brands for shelf-stable packaged ambient fruit and ambient fruit sauces in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Mexico.

The sale to Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDM) brings the 140-year-old-plus Del Monte brand under a single owner for the first time in nearly 40 years. Among the assets acquired in the deal, FDM will obtain four U.S. facilities, two manufacturing sites in Mexico and one facility in Venezuela. FDM plans to house the newly acquired brands and businesses within a dedicated business unit, it said in its release.

B&G said it projects annualized net sales of approximately $110 million to $120 million from the newly acquired College Inn and Kitchen Basics brands.