Danone Acquiring Huel, Maker of Nutritionally Balanced Meal Solutions

The fast-growing, direct-to-consumer British company extends Danone’s investments in functional nutrition.
March 23, 2026
2 min read
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Danone today (March 23) announced it has an agreement to acquire Huel, a maker of a wide range of nutritionally balanced meal solutions. The parties did not disclose the price but the Financial Times reported it at 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion).

Huel, founded in 2014, is a UK-based maker of plant-based meal replacements, targeting time-poor and health-conscious consumers through a direct-to-consumer model. Its biggest markets so far are Europe and the U.S.

Reuters said Huel generated $284 million in revenue in 2024. Investors include actor Idris Elba.

“While we originally launched with a range of powders, we now have a product for every occasion — whether it’s a meal on the go, a nutrient-rich drink, or a protein-packed snack,” Huel explains on its website. That means powders in pouches, ready-to-drink beverages, often in vending machines, and hot instant meals (Korean BBQ noodles, pasta bolognese) in both cups and pouches.

“In line with its Renew Danone strategy, the acquisition will enhance Danone’s presence in functional nutrition and extend its portfolio into the fast-growing Complete Nutrition space,” said the acquiring company.

“Combining Huel with Danone’s scale, capabilities and global reach will accelerate growth, innovation and international expansion. Huel’s mission to make nutritionally complete, convenient, sustainable food, aligns closely with Danone’s purpose of bringing health through food to as many people as possible.”

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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