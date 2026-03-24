Molson Coors Acquires Monaco Cocktails Parent Company

Molson Coors Beverage Co. announced it has acquired Atomic Brands Inc., which manufactures ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage brand Monaco Cocktails. The move falls nicely in line with Molson Coors’ recent strategic plays to diversify the company beyond the beer category.

The company sees “significant opportunity” to scale Monaco further through marketing support and expansion through chain retailers, according to the release announcing the deal. Its current strength is in the c-store channel. Monaco was launched in 2012 and has grown to become a top-five RTD cocktail brand in the U.S., according to Nielsen data cited in the release — and the No. 1 independently owned RTD singles cocktail brand in the U.S. across all tracked retail channels.

For Molson Coors, the addition of Monaco to the portfolio complements its beer portfolio and advances the “Beyond Beer” lineup, which includes Fever Tree U.S. (commercialization rights acquired in February 2025) and Topo Chico Hard (distribution agreement reached in September 2022).

The deal for Atomic Brands Inc. is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to closing conditions.