Taylor Farms Expands CEA Produce Supply with Equinox Growers Acquisition

Salads and fresh foods processor Taylor Farms has expanded its greenhouse footprint with the acquisition of Equinox Growers, a leafy greens greenhouse in Louisa, Va., according to a release from the company.

The move reflects what T. Bruce Taylor, senior vice president of Marketing and Product called “a major step forward into controlled-environment agriculture” for Taylor Farms, as retailers and consumers seek out greenhouse-grown produce. Equinox is the largest commercial greenhouse in the mid-Atlantic region, a controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) facility that grows a wide variety of greens.

The facility will be integrated into Taylor Farms’ cold chain and continue to be managed by the Equinox team, the company noted, boosting the freshness and accessibility of Taylor Farms products to the eastern U.S. marketplace. It allows Taylor Farms to diversify its raw product supply, Taylor said, “both in geography and growing method.”

The release notes that CEA lettuce is a fast-growing category in packaged salads, expanding by approximately 25% year-over-year.