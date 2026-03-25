CK Snacks Acquires Keystone Food Products

Cheeze Kurls LLC (CK Snacks) has acquired Easton, Pa.-based snack foods manufacturer and co-packer Keystone Foods Products Inc., according to a release from CK Snacks.

The deal expands CK Snacks’ production capabilities and geographic presence, as Keystone’s eastern Pennsylvania facility is included in the acquisition. Furthermore, adding the Keystone business to the CK Snacks platform combines three manufacturers (CK Snacks, private label snack manufacturer Axium Foods and Keystone) to serve a broader range of customers across the U.S.

CK Snacks acquired Axium in September 2024 — a few months after CK Snacks itself was acquired by Nexus Capital Management from Kilroy Partners.

Keystone has been producing masa and cooked corn tortilla chips, corn chips, baked and fried extruded snacks, die-cut and random-shaped snacks, party mixes, pellets, and natural and organic snack products since 1946. It has partnered with major retailers, grocery chains and branded food companies across North America. Keystone will continue to operate out of the Easton facility.