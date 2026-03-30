Unilever Shareholders Could Own Most of a McCormick-Unilever Food Combo

Reuters reports that McCormick’s pursuit of Unilever's food business could be a tax-free transaction if structured as a reverse Morris trust, with Unilever Food essentially buying McCormick.
March 30, 2026
2 min read
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Reuters is reporting that McCormick’s proposed acquisition of Unilever's food business might actually be structured as a tax-free spinoff and merger, with Unilever shareholders owning the majority of the new company.

Unilever for a while has been hinting that it would like to somehow divest its food business to concentrate on Beauty & Wellbeing and Personal Care. The two companies on March 20 confirmed they were in talks about a combination, although no details were given.

Although it sounded like McCormick initiated the discussions, Unilever’s food business, at $15 billion in sales, is more than twice the size of all of McCormick ($6.7 billion in sales). Not only would an outright acquisition by the smaller company be improbable, there would be massive taxes on capital gains, among other financial considerations.

Reuters on March 27 cited “two [unnamed] people familiar with the matter” explaining the deal would be arranged like a reverse Morris trust (RMT), a uniquely U.S. financial transaction in which a parent company spins off a subsidiary to the parent company's shareholders, then the newly independent company can seek a merger with another company, even if it was a former suitor.

The deal could be tax-free if the former subsidiary appears to be the "buyer" in the second transaction, including that its shareholders (also the original parent company's shareholders) own more than 50% of the merged company.

Neither Unilever nor McCormick has made any announcements since acknowledging that talks were underway, and both declined to comment on the Reuters story.

Talks are progressing quickly, the sources told Reuters.

Reuters cited two recent examples of reverse Morris trusts. In 2021, International Flavors & Fragrances acquired DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences business in an RMT deal, giving DuPont shareholders 55.4% of the new group. In the 2008, J.M. Smucker bought the Folgers coffee business from Procter & Gamble in all-stock RMT deal that gave P&G investors a 53% stake in Smucker.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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