Unilever Shareholders Could Own Most of a McCormick-Unilever Food Combo

Reuters is reporting that McCormick’s proposed acquisition of Unilever's food business might actually be structured as a tax-free spinoff and merger, with Unilever shareholders owning the majority of the new company.

Unilever for a while has been hinting that it would like to somehow divest its food business to concentrate on Beauty & Wellbeing and Personal Care. The two companies on March 20 confirmed they were in talks about a combination, although no details were given.

Although it sounded like McCormick initiated the discussions, Unilever’s food business, at $15 billion in sales, is more than twice the size of all of McCormick ($6.7 billion in sales). Not only would an outright acquisition by the smaller company be improbable, there would be massive taxes on capital gains, among other financial considerations.

Reuters on March 27 cited “two [unnamed] people familiar with the matter” explaining the deal would be arranged like a reverse Morris trust (RMT), a uniquely U.S. financial transaction in which a parent company spins off a subsidiary to the parent company's shareholders, then the newly independent company can seek a merger with another company, even if it was a former suitor.

The deal could be tax-free if the former subsidiary appears to be the "buyer" in the second transaction, including that its shareholders (also the original parent company's shareholders) own more than 50% of the merged company.

Neither Unilever nor McCormick has made any announcements since acknowledging that talks were underway, and both declined to comment on the Reuters story.

Talks are progressing quickly, the sources told Reuters.

Reuters cited two recent examples of reverse Morris trusts. In 2021, International Flavors & Fragrances acquired DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences business in an RMT deal, giving DuPont shareholders 55.4% of the new group. In the 2008, J.M. Smucker bought the Folgers coffee business from Procter & Gamble in all-stock RMT deal that gave P&G investors a 53% stake in Smucker.