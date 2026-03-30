California Olive Ranch Sold to Australia’s Cobram Estate Olives

Investment firm Solum Partners oversaw significant growth for the Chico, Calif.-based extra virgin olive oil company.
March 30, 2026
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U.S. extra virgin olive oil producer California Olive Ranch has been sold by investment firm Solum Partners to Australian olive company Cobram Estate Olives, according to a release.

The deal is expected to bring together two leaders in the extra virgin olive oil category, the release noted. California Olive Ranch was founded in 1998 in Chico, Calif., and has significantly expanded its retail footprint under Solum ownership, and it deepened its supply chain capabilities as well. During that time, California Olive Ranch became the first Certified Regenerative North American olive oil company, as determined by A Greener World. It also diversified its portfolio, launching new product lines and flavor profiles in that time.

Cobram also was founded in 1998, and it has a significant operational presence across the Southern Hemisphere and the U.S. as well, and California Olive Ranch will only add to that coverage. It features a fully integrated “tree-to-table” model of production, owning the growing, milling and bottling operations in its network. It has a U.S. headquarters in Woodland, Calif., which opened in 2015.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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