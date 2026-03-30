California Olive Ranch Sold to Australia’s Cobram Estate Olives

U.S. extra virgin olive oil producer California Olive Ranch has been sold by investment firm Solum Partners to Australian olive company Cobram Estate Olives, according to a release.

The deal is expected to bring together two leaders in the extra virgin olive oil category, the release noted. California Olive Ranch was founded in 1998 in Chico, Calif., and has significantly expanded its retail footprint under Solum ownership, and it deepened its supply chain capabilities as well. During that time, California Olive Ranch became the first Certified Regenerative North American olive oil company, as determined by A Greener World. It also diversified its portfolio, launching new product lines and flavor profiles in that time.

Cobram also was founded in 1998, and it has a significant operational presence across the Southern Hemisphere and the U.S. as well, and California Olive Ranch will only add to that coverage. It features a fully integrated “tree-to-table” model of production, owning the growing, milling and bottling operations in its network. It has a U.S. headquarters in Woodland, Calif., which opened in 2015.