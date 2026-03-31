Constellation Brands Acquires the Rest of Hopwtr

Since 2021, Constellation has owned a piece of the non-alcoholic brand made with hops, adaptogens and nootropics.
March 31, 2026
69cc425d782c6336ee4dace1 Hopwtr

Constellation Brands on March 27 revealed an agreement to acquire the remaining interest in Hopwtr, what the acquirer called “a fast-growing, premium non-alcoholic brand crafted with hops, adaptogens and nootropics.”

Constellation first made a venture investment in Hopwtr in 2021 through the company’s venture capital group. The acquirer said the deal aligns with Constellation’s commitment to meeting evolving consumer preferences and to grow its non-alcoholic portfolio.

“The non-alcoholic segment is one of the fastest-growing categories in beer, with dollar sales increasing by 22% in 2025,” said Constellation, which owns the U.S. rights to Mexican beers Corona, Modelo, Pacifico and Victoria.

Financial details were not disclosed, but Constellation expects the deal to close in early April.

Hopwtr team members, including CEO Jordan Bass, will join Constellation, “and will continue to play an important role in shaping the brand’s future.” In the near-term, Hopwtr will continue to be manufactured, sold and distributed as it is today.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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