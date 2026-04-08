Tio Francisco Cheese, Cream Products Brand Acquired Out of Bankruptcy

Rilosa LLC — an entity controlled by the founders of Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. — and California dairy ingredient provider Valley Milk have formed Francisco Foods LLC, a joint venture majority-owned by Valley Milk. Subsequently, Francisco Foods has acquired substantially all of the assets of Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. out of bankruptcy proceedings, according to a release.

Rizo-Lopez Foods will cease to exist, but its workforce, customer base and the Tio Francisco brand of Hispanic-style dairy products will continue under Franscisco Foods with Valley Milk as its majority owner. The Rizo family will retain a “meaningful” ownership stake through Rilosa, which is controlled by Edwin and Ivan Rizo, who founded Rizo-Lopez Foods.

Turlock, Calif.-based Valley Milk was founded by dairy families, nutritionists and veterinarians in the Central Valley of California, and it processes more than 2.5 million pounds of raw milk per day. With its backing, the Tio Francisco brand is expected to “come back stronger,” according to Edwin Rizo, providing the cheeses and cream products its customers have been accustomed to receiving.