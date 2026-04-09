C.H. Guenther & Son Acquires Canadian Tortilla Manufacturer

Commercial baking and food company C.H. Guenther & Son LLC (CHG) has acquired Les Aliments Mejicano Inc., a 30-year-old flour-tortilla producer located near Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The deal boosts CHG’s North American tortilla manufacturing capabilities and distribution, and integration of Mejicano’s portfolio, capabilities and team is expected to help the company scale in the tortilla category. Mejicano’s location will help CHG’s supply chain and allow for better support for foodservice, retail and private-label customers.

CHG, which is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, owns 30 manufacturing facilities across the U.S., Canada and western Europe, employing more than 5,000 people. It was founded in 1851 in Texas and is owned by investment firm PPC along with management and co-investors. It supplies value-added grain-based and frozen foods for foodservice, and under retail brands such as Pioneer, White Wings, Sun-Bird, Mi Rancho and Cuisine Adventures.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.