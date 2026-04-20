Global Olive Companies Combine to Form Arvos, Acquire Père Olive

Several olive companies have combined to form a new global olive company, Arvos, according to an announcement from the new entity. Arvos will comprise Bell-Carter Foods (of California), AG Olives (Spain) and Georgoudis S.A. (Greece) — along with Père Olive (Belgium), which was acquired separately by Arvos in conjunction with its launch announcement — to supply more than 80 countries, and connect sourcing, processing and market execution across the major olive-growing regions.

Arvos aims to “make the olive category easier to run and more reliable” for customers, explained Francisco Escalante, CEO of Arvos. The acquisition of Père Olive from the French group Labeyrie Fine Foods adds specialization in chilled olives, antipasti, charcuterie and other Mediterranean products to the company, at a time when chilled, RTE Mediterranean products are growing in popularity.

Père Olive’s Andenne, Belgium, facility will serve as the European hub for product development in this area for the company. The company will continue to collaborate with Labeyrie Fine Foods in Europe under existing commercial arrangements.

Arvos will operate through its local companies and brands, sharing sourcing, operations and category development capabilities across the global network. Bell-Carter Foods sells domestic and imported olives, and olive-related specialty products for private label and under the Bell-Carter Foods and Lindsay brand names.