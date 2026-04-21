Laird Superfood Acquires Terrasoul Superfoods for $48 million

Nexus Capital Management increases its investment in Laird to fund the acquisition.
April 21, 2026
Shutterstock: CreatoraLab
69e7a4abc9d099715fcbcfc1 Shutterstock 2356937375

 

Laird Superfood Inc., maker of plant-based functional food products, has completed the acquisition of Terrasoul Superfoods LLC for $48 million in cash, according to a release. The deal is subject to customary purchase price adjustments, with an additional earnout of up to $5 million if performance-based milestones are reached.

Terrasoul, which reportedly generated unaudited net sales of about $66 million in 2025, produces a variety of nuts, seeds, dried fruits, powders, baking ingredients and functional beverage mix-ins featuring attributes attuned to consumer wellness, clean label and nutrient-dense demands. It manufactures its products out of its Fort Worth, Texas, manufacturing and fulfillment facility.

Laird funded the acquisition through a concurrent private placement of $60 million of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to affiliates of Nexus Capital Management LP — previously committed under Laird’s investment agreement with Nexus. Following the latest investment, Nexus will own approximately 71.7% of issued and outstanding shares of Laird.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Fiber Is Finally Getting the Spotlight
Food Safety & Regulatory: The Future of GRAS Self-Determinations