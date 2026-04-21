Laird Superfood Acquires Terrasoul Superfoods for $48 million

Laird Superfood Inc., maker of plant-based functional food products, has completed the acquisition of Terrasoul Superfoods LLC for $48 million in cash, according to a release. The deal is subject to customary purchase price adjustments, with an additional earnout of up to $5 million if performance-based milestones are reached.

Terrasoul, which reportedly generated unaudited net sales of about $66 million in 2025, produces a variety of nuts, seeds, dried fruits, powders, baking ingredients and functional beverage mix-ins featuring attributes attuned to consumer wellness, clean label and nutrient-dense demands. It manufactures its products out of its Fort Worth, Texas, manufacturing and fulfillment facility.

Laird funded the acquisition through a concurrent private placement of $60 million of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to affiliates of Nexus Capital Management LP — previously committed under Laird’s investment agreement with Nexus. Following the latest investment, Nexus will own approximately 71.7% of issued and outstanding shares of Laird.