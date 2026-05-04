Marzetti Completes Acquisition of Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce Brand

Maker of sauces, dressings, dips and specialty bread products pays $400 million for fast-rising sauce brand out of California.
May 4, 2026
Courtesy of The Marzetti Co.
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The Marzetti Co. has completed the acquisition of Japanese barbecue sauce brand Bachan’s Inc. for $400 million, according to a release from the company.

The deal, announced in February 2026, bolsters Marzetti’s position in sauces, and the company expects Bachan’s products to open new opportunities for retail, foodservice and culinary growth. Bachan’s net sales for the 2025 calendar year were approximately $87 million. Bachan’s founder Justin Gill noted that with Marzetti’s support, the brand is well-positioned to grow and reach more consumers.

Marzetti’s current sauces and dressings portfolio includes the Marzetti brand of dressings and dips, as well as exclusively licensed brands such as Olive Garden, Chick-fil-A, Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s, Subway and Texas Roadhouse. The company offers sauces and dressings to foodservice customers, and it owns New York Bakery garlic breads and Sister Schubert’s dinner rolls.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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