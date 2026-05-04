Marzetti Completes Acquisition of Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce Brand

The Marzetti Co. has completed the acquisition of Japanese barbecue sauce brand Bachan’s Inc. for $400 million, according to a release from the company.

The deal, announced in February 2026, bolsters Marzetti’s position in sauces, and the company expects Bachan’s products to open new opportunities for retail, foodservice and culinary growth. Bachan’s net sales for the 2025 calendar year were approximately $87 million. Bachan’s founder Justin Gill noted that with Marzetti’s support, the brand is well-positioned to grow and reach more consumers.

Marzetti’s current sauces and dressings portfolio includes the Marzetti brand of dressings and dips, as well as exclusively licensed brands such as Olive Garden, Chick-fil-A, Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s, Subway and Texas Roadhouse. The company offers sauces and dressings to foodservice customers, and it owns New York Bakery garlic breads and Sister Schubert’s dinner rolls.