Sigma Foods Acquires Southeastern U.S. Smoked Meats Company

Mexican food processor Sigma Foods S.A.B. de C.V. has acquired Savannah, Ga.-based Roger Wood Foods LLC, according to a release from Sigma. Roger Wood dates back more than 80 years, producing smoked sausage and other smoked meats for the southeastern U.S. marketplace.

The company generated about $50 million in revenue in 2025, operating out of a single plant in Georgia. Sigma plans to bolt on the new company, integrating it into its U.S. portfolio and providing its first Southeast processing location. Roger Wood becomes one of more than 100 brands owned globally by Sigma, primarily producing cold cuts, dry meats, cheese, and yogurt in its 65 production facilities.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.