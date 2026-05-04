Sigma Foods Acquires Southeastern U.S. Smoked Meats Company

Savannah, Ga.-based Roger Wood Foods joins the global foods company out of Mexico.
May 4, 2026
Shutterstock: Michael Moloney
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Mexican food processor Sigma Foods S.A.B. de C.V. has acquired Savannah, Ga.-based Roger Wood Foods LLC, according to a release from Sigma. Roger Wood dates back more than 80 years, producing smoked sausage and other smoked meats for the southeastern U.S. marketplace.

The company generated about $50 million in revenue in 2025, operating out of a single plant in Georgia. Sigma plans to bolt on the new company, integrating it into its U.S. portfolio and providing its first Southeast processing location. Roger Wood becomes one of more than 100 brands owned globally by Sigma, primarily producing cold cuts, dry meats, cheese, and yogurt in its 65 production facilities.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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