Colorado Premium Acquires Old Hickory Smokehouse

Value-added protein processor adds smoked and cooked proteins to its portfolio of sous vide, portioned, marinated and ground products.
May 6, 2026
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Value-added proteins processor Colorado Premium has acquired Old Hickory Smokehouse, which produces premium smoked and cooked protein products, according to a release from Colorado Premium.

The deal boosts Colorado Premium’s sous vide-cooking capabilities and adds naturally smoked proteins to its portfolio, the release noted. For Old Hickory, the acquisition is expected to lead to additional investment in the company’s Lewisburg, Tenn., facility. Wayne Wolf, founder of Old Hickory Smokehouse, noted that his sons Wayne and Brandon will continue with the business and help drive growth with the opportunities this move brings.

Colorado Premium’s scale in traditional water-bath sous vide cooking and its culinary capabilities are expected to combine well with Old Hickory’s reputation for quality in smoked and cooked proteins. Colorado Premium processes beef, chicken and other proteins, adding value through sous vide, portioning, marination and grinding processes.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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