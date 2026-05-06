Colorado Premium Acquires Old Hickory Smokehouse

Value-added proteins processor Colorado Premium has acquired Old Hickory Smokehouse, which produces premium smoked and cooked protein products, according to a release from Colorado Premium.

The deal boosts Colorado Premium’s sous vide-cooking capabilities and adds naturally smoked proteins to its portfolio, the release noted. For Old Hickory, the acquisition is expected to lead to additional investment in the company’s Lewisburg, Tenn., facility. Wayne Wolf, founder of Old Hickory Smokehouse, noted that his sons Wayne and Brandon will continue with the business and help drive growth with the opportunities this move brings.

Colorado Premium’s scale in traditional water-bath sous vide cooking and its culinary capabilities are expected to combine well with Old Hickory’s reputation for quality in smoked and cooked proteins. Colorado Premium processes beef, chicken and other proteins, adding value through sous vide, portioning, marination and grinding processes.