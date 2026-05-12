Cal-Maine Buys Van’s Waffles From Sara Lee Frozen Bakery

It’s another step in Cal-Maine’s strategy to diversify from eggs and add prepared foods.
May 12, 2026
2 min read
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Cal-Maine Foods, the country’s largest egg supplier, continues to diversify and grow its value-added foods portfolio by buying the Van’s Foods business of Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, a Kohlberg portfolio company. Price was not disclosed.

The two parties say Van’s holds the top position in gluten-free waffles, making it a contender in the better-for-you frozen breakfast segment. While Van’s sales were not disclosed, Cal-Maine said it should increase its prepared foods annual sales by approximately 10% and volume by about 6%. In addition to waffles, Van’s makes frozen pancakes.

“This acquisition is aimed at supporting Cal-Maine Foods’ strategy to diversify its business model, grow in prepared foods business-to-consumer retail and deliver greater value across the supply chain,” the acquirer said.

Key points include the use of Cal-Maine’s established distribution network to broaden Van’s reach, customer overlap and cross-selling opportunities within the breakfast segment, synergies with Cal-Maine’s current prepared foods business and the popularity of high-protein foods – some of Van’s products are protein-enhanced.

From the Sara Lee perspective, “We made the decision to divest the brand to sharpen our focus on our strong portfolio of core brands where we’re investing for the long term,” said CEO Peter Laport.

While shell eggs have been very good to Cal-Maine Foods the past two years, supply and pricing – and resulting profits – fluctuate wildly. Cal-Maine did develop its own line of hard-cooked eggs and has a joint venture with Crepini Foods LLC that produces egg wraps and protein pancakes. But it took a big step into prepared foods in April 2025 with the $258 million acquisition of Echo Lake Foods Inc., which makes ready-to-eat egg products and breakfast foods, including waffles, pancakes, scrambled eggs, frozen cooked omelets, egg patties, toast and diced eggs.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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