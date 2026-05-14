Ingredion Makes $3.7 Billion Play for Tate & Lyle

U.S. ingredients giant Ingredion Inc. has made a $3.7 billion offer to buy Tate & Lyle, a $2.3 billion in sales UK food ingredients company specializing in sweeteners and texturizers, two of Ingredion’s key categories.

Tate & Lyle’s website acknowledged the offer, saying its shareholders could receive “up to 615 pence ($8.32) for each Tate & Lyle share through a combination of 595 pence in cash … and the right to receive a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 of up to 13 pence … and an interim dividend for the six months to 30 September of up to 7 pence per Tate & Lyle share.”

The proposal values Tate & Lyle at about 2.74 billion pounds ($3.70 billion), according to Reuters news service.

Ingredion made no announcement of the offer, but Tate & Lyle said, “The proposal follows a number of earlier approaches from Ingredion to the Board regarding a possible offer for Tate & Lyle.”

Tate & Lyle is a bit in debt following its November 2024 acquisition of CP Kelco, a large texturants business, from J.M. Huber Corp. for $1.8 billion.

Apparently British law requires Ingredion to make a firm and public offer for Tate & Lyle by June 11 or to withdraw this offer.

Tate & Lyle became a global powerhouse when it bought American ingredients company A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co.in 1988. A.E. Staley in 1919 formed a company football team that evolved into the Chicago Bears, and Staley is credited with helping to create the National Football League.