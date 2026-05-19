Cooper Farms Acquires Celina, Ohio, Processing Plant

Renovations under way with a target of spring 2027 for value-added further processing operations to begin.
May 19, 2026
Add Us On Google
Shutterstock: VITTO-STUDIO
6a0cc61b00e66b8a186bb479 Shutterstock 1555074485

Oakwood, Ohio-based meat and poultry processor Cooper Farms has acquired a food processing plant in Celina, Ohio, that it expects to convert to value-added production, according to a release from the company shared today.

The Celina plant was owned by produce processor JES Foods, which opened it in 1996 and began cooking operations there. The facility is 28,000 sq. ft. but sits on nearly nine acres of land, and it will be used for value-added further processing, the company said. Its future could include other types of processing beyond meat processing.

Renovations have begun at the facility, with the spring of 2027 targeted as the date for production to start up under the Cooper Farms banner.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs
Rollout! New Food Products of August 2025