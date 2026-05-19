Cooper Farms Acquires Celina, Ohio, Processing Plant

Oakwood, Ohio-based meat and poultry processor Cooper Farms has acquired a food processing plant in Celina, Ohio, that it expects to convert to value-added production, according to a release from the company shared today.

The Celina plant was owned by produce processor JES Foods, which opened it in 1996 and began cooking operations there. The facility is 28,000 sq. ft. but sits on nearly nine acres of land, and it will be used for value-added further processing, the company said. Its future could include other types of processing beyond meat processing.

Renovations have begun at the facility, with the spring of 2027 targeted as the date for production to start up under the Cooper Farms banner.