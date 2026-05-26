Splenda Owner Heartland Group Acquiring Equal Sweeteners

Heartland Food Products Group has an agreement to acquire the Americas business of Whole Earth Brands.
May 26, 2026
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Heartland Food Products Group, owner and manufacturer of the Splenda brand of sweeteners, on May 22 announced it an agreement to acquire the Americas business of Whole Earth Brands, including the Equal sweetener. Terms were not disclosed.

“The transaction combines several of the most recognized brands in the sweetener category under one organization and expands Heartland's portfolio across traditional tabletop, natural sweeteners, foodservice, beverage, retail and B2B channels,” the announcement said.

Splenda is branded sucralose. Equal is aspartame. Heartland also owns SlimFast and Java House, the latter cold-brew coffee concentrates. The Whole Earth business acquired includes Whole Earth, Swerve and Chuker sweetener brands. Heartland also is developing U.S.-grown stevia.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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