Splenda Owner Heartland Group Acquiring Equal Sweeteners

Heartland Food Products Group, owner and manufacturer of the Splenda brand of sweeteners, on May 22 announced it an agreement to acquire the Americas business of Whole Earth Brands, including the Equal sweetener. Terms were not disclosed.

“The transaction combines several of the most recognized brands in the sweetener category under one organization and expands Heartland's portfolio across traditional tabletop, natural sweeteners, foodservice, beverage, retail and B2B channels,” the announcement said.

Splenda is branded sucralose. Equal is aspartame. Heartland also owns SlimFast and Java House, the latter cold-brew coffee concentrates. The Whole Earth business acquired includes Whole Earth, Swerve and Chuker sweetener brands. Heartland also is developing U.S.-grown stevia.