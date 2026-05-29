Mission Produce Completes Acquisition of Calavo Growers

Mission Produce Inc. has completed its acquisition of Calavo Growers Inc., according to a release from Mission, which sources, produces and distributes fresh Hass avocados. Calavo provides fresh avocados, tomatoes, papayas and value-added prepared foods such as guacamole, and the transaction unites two of North America’s most established avocado companies, the release noted.

The deal, which was originally announced at a price of approximately $430 million in January 2026, closed effective May 28, with Calavo stockholders receiving $26.05 per share, comprised of $14.85 in cash and 0.9790 shares of Mission common stock for each share of Calavo owned at the close of the market on May 27, 2026.

Calavo adds to Mission’s vertically integrated global network, and expands its reach into adjacent fresh produce and prepared foods categories. Calavo will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Mission moving forward, with former Calavo president and CEO B. John Lindeman still leading the Calavo business and reporting to Mission CEO John Pawlowski.

In August 2024, Calavo sold off its Fresh Cut business to F&S Fresh Foods of Vineland, N.J., for $83 million.