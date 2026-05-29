Mission Produce Completes Acquisition of Calavo Growers

Deal brings together two of North America’s most established avocado companies.
May 29, 2026
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Mission Produce Inc. has completed its acquisition of Calavo Growers Inc., according to a release from Mission, which sources, produces and distributes fresh Hass avocados. Calavo provides fresh avocados, tomatoes, papayas and value-added prepared foods such as guacamole, and the transaction unites two of North America’s most established avocado companies, the release noted.

The deal, which was originally announced at a price of approximately $430 million in January 2026, closed effective May 28, with Calavo stockholders receiving $26.05 per share, comprised of $14.85 in cash and 0.9790 shares of Mission common stock for each share of Calavo owned at the close of the market on May 27, 2026.

Calavo adds to Mission’s vertically integrated global network, and expands its reach into adjacent fresh produce and prepared foods categories. Calavo will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Mission moving forward, with former Calavo president and CEO B. John Lindeman still leading the Calavo business and reporting to Mission CEO John Pawlowski.

In August 2024, Calavo sold off its Fresh Cut business to F&S Fresh Foods of Vineland, N.J., for $83 million.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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