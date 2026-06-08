Tate & Lyle Accepts Ingredion’s $5 Billion Buyout

The British ingredient company’s board recommends the takeover; both are heavily invested in sweeteners, texture and fortification.
June 8, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
6a273aae16ee2e7ff96dab36 Mergerfreeadobestock 480082606

Tate & Lyle Plc’s board of directors has agreed to have the company acquired by Ingredion at a cost of about £3.7 billion ($5.0 billion).

Today’s (June 8) announcement was a quick conclusion to a process that just started on May 14, when it became public the American ingredient company was pursuing the British firm.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tate & Lyle shareholders will receive 595 pence (currently $7.93) per share in cash; plus a final dividend for the financial year ended March 31 of no greater than 13.2 pence per share; plus an interim dividend in relation to the six-month period ending Sept. 30 of this year of no greater than 6.8 pence per share.

“The cash consideration values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Tate & Lyle at approximately £2.7 billion ($3.6 billion) on a fully diluted basis, with an implied enterprise value of £3.7 billion ($5.0 billion), and represents a premium of approximately 58.7% to the closing share price of Tate & Lyle Shares on 13 May 2026 (being the last business day prior to the start of the offer period).”

Each company has more than a century of history in the ingredients space and each claims expertise in sweetening, mouthfeel and fortification. They have complementary geographic supply networks across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs
Rollout! New Food Products of August 2025