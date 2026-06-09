Second Nature Brands to Acquire Tillamook Country Smoker

Snacks and treats processor Second Nature Brands (SNB) has agreed to acquire Tillamook Country Smoker from Insignia Capital Group and family shareholders, according to a release shared by the company. SNB is a Chicago-based portfolio company of CapVest Partners LLP.

Terms of the deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, were not disclosed, and it was expected to close in the coming months.

Tillamook has posted sales of more than $175 million, the release noted, manufacturing and selling zero-sugar jerky, beef sticks and sausages boasting all-natural ingredients. Tillamook’s two processing facilities in Oregon and its roughly 480-employee workforce will transition to SNB upon closure of the deal.

The acquisition of Tillamook represents SNB’s first investment in the protein snacks company, adding Tillamook to a brand lineup that includes Kar’s Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, Sahale Snacks, Sanders, Brownie Brittle and Voortman. It is being touted as a continuation of the company’s ambitious growth strategy, by which it also acquired Voortman in 2024, Sahale Snacks in 2023 and Brownie Brittle in 2022.

SNB expects to bring Tillamook’s meat snacks to a wider consumer audience upon completion of the transaction, as it plays on the attractive protein trends in the marketplace currently.