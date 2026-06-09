Second Nature Brands to Acquire Tillamook Country Smoker

Deal for Oregon-based meat snacks brand would be SNB’s first foray into the protein snacks segment.
June 9, 2026
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Courtesy of Second Nature Brands/Tillamook Country Smoker
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Snacks and treats processor Second Nature Brands (SNB) has agreed to acquire Tillamook Country Smoker from Insignia Capital Group and family shareholders, according to a release shared by the company. SNB is a Chicago-based portfolio company of CapVest Partners LLP.

Terms of the deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, were not disclosed, and it was expected to close in the coming months.

Tillamook has posted sales of more than $175 million, the release noted, manufacturing and selling zero-sugar jerky, beef sticks and sausages boasting all-natural ingredients. Tillamook’s two processing facilities in Oregon and its roughly 480-employee workforce will transition to SNB upon closure of the deal.

The acquisition of Tillamook represents SNB’s first investment in the protein snacks company, adding Tillamook to a brand lineup that includes Kar’s Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, Sahale Snacks, Sanders, Brownie Brittle and Voortman. It is being touted as a continuation of the company’s ambitious growth strategy, by which it also acquired Voortman in 2024Sahale Snacks in 2023 and Brownie Brittle in 2022.

SNB expects to bring Tillamook’s meat snacks to a wider consumer audience upon completion of the transaction, as it plays on the attractive protein trends in the marketplace currently.

About the Author

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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