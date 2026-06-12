CEA Microgreens Processor AeroFarms Acquired by Investment Firm

Palm Ventures took ownership of the company in April 2026 and also installed former Kraft Heinz and Anheuser-Busch InBev leader Gustavo Burger as CEO.
June 12, 2026
Add Us On Google
Courtesy of AeroFarms
aerofarms_microgreens_two_packages

Indoor vertical farming company and fresh microgreens processor AeroFarms has been acquired by an affiliate of investment firm Palm Ventures, according to a release from the company. The transaction, just announced, was completed in April 2026, the release noted.

Former Kraft Heinz and Anheuser-Busch InBev leader Gustavo Burger now leads the AeroFarms management team as chief executive officer. He brings more than two decades of experience across global food and beverage to the role, which he took on in April 2026.

The deal significantly reduces AeroFarms’ debt, and helps preserve its Certified B Corp mission; it also prioritizes sustainable growth and long-term profitability. AeroFarms grows its microgreens in a controlled environment without soil or pesticides, and the company claims they deliver four to 40 times higher levels of select vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients compared to their mature vegetable counterparts — delivered with an 18- to 21-day shelf life, compared to about a week for soil-grown microgreens.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs
Rollout! New Food Products of August 2025