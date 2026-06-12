CEA Microgreens Processor AeroFarms Acquired by Investment Firm

Indoor vertical farming company and fresh microgreens processor AeroFarms has been acquired by an affiliate of investment firm Palm Ventures, according to a release from the company. The transaction, just announced, was completed in April 2026, the release noted.

Former Kraft Heinz and Anheuser-Busch InBev leader Gustavo Burger now leads the AeroFarms management team as chief executive officer. He brings more than two decades of experience across global food and beverage to the role, which he took on in April 2026.

The deal significantly reduces AeroFarms’ debt, and helps preserve its Certified B Corp mission; it also prioritizes sustainable growth and long-term profitability. AeroFarms grows its microgreens in a controlled environment without soil or pesticides, and the company claims they deliver four to 40 times higher levels of select vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients compared to their mature vegetable counterparts — delivered with an 18- to 21-day shelf life, compared to about a week for soil-grown microgreens.