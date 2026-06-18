Rise Baking to Acquire Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery

Rise Baking Co. has agreed to acquire New Jersey-based cookies and baked goods processor Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery, according to a release distributed by Rise. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, the company noted, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

Jimmy’s produces thaw-and-sell baked goods for a national customer base, and operates more than 350,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in three plants. Its brands include Jimmy’s Cookies, King Krumb Cookie and Ecce Panis artisan breads, and it also provides private-label, seasonal and LTO products.

Rise expects the addition of Jimmy’s to expand its product offerings and manufacturing footprint, and it is also expected to give the company added customer reach in the northeast U.S. in-store bakery and foodservice marketplace.

In March 2026, Rise announced it would close its Kent, Wash., pie production facility and expand its Pleasant View, Utah, facility to help optimize its manufacturing network, particularly for the pies business.