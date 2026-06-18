Rise Baking to Acquire Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery

Rise expects Jimmy’s to boost its cookie and baked goods portfolio, and the addition of 350,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space to bolster its operational capabilities.
June 18, 2026
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Rise Baking Co. has agreed to acquire New Jersey-based cookies and baked goods processor Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery, according to a release distributed by Rise. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, the company noted, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

Jimmy’s produces thaw-and-sell baked goods for a national customer base, and operates more than 350,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in three plants. Its brands include Jimmy’s Cookies, King Krumb Cookie and Ecce Panis artisan breads, and it also provides private-label, seasonal and LTO products.

Rise expects the addition of Jimmy’s to expand its product offerings and manufacturing footprint, and it is also expected to give the company added customer reach in the northeast U.S. in-store bakery and foodservice marketplace.

In March 2026, Rise announced it would close its Kent, Wash., pie production facility and expand its Pleasant View, Utah, facility to help optimize its manufacturing network, particularly for the pies business.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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