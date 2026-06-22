Danone Makes Two Deals to Expand Presence in Asia Pacific

The French dairy is purchasing Australia’s Made Group and acquiring the other half of its joint venture with Saputo Dairy Australia.
June 22, 2026
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Danone on June 21 announced two deals that will expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region: the purchase of Made Group and the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in its existing fresh dairy joint venture with Saputo Dairy Australia. No financial details were shared on either transaction.

Made Group, based in Melbourne, has a portfolio of brands in health-focused food products, including high-protein ready-to-drink products, gut-health yoghurts and coconut-based products. In addition to Australia, it has a presence in New Zealand and across Southeast Asia and had sales of more than €300 million ($344 million) for the fiscal year ending June 2026.

Through the partnership with Canada-based Saputo, Danone has established a presence in functional yoghurts in Australia, anchored by brands YoPro, Activia and Ultimate. No further details were reported. Last week, Saputo also sold an 80% interest in its Argentina dairy business to Gloria Foods/Grupo Gloria for approximately US$400 million, while retaining a 20% ownership interest in the business.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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