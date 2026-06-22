Danone Makes Two Deals to Expand Presence in Asia Pacific

Danone on June 21 announced two deals that will expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region: the purchase of Made Group and the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in its existing fresh dairy joint venture with Saputo Dairy Australia. No financial details were shared on either transaction.

Made Group, based in Melbourne, has a portfolio of brands in health-focused food products, including high-protein ready-to-drink products, gut-health yoghurts and coconut-based products. In addition to Australia, it has a presence in New Zealand and across Southeast Asia and had sales of more than €300 million ($344 million) for the fiscal year ending June 2026.

Through the partnership with Canada-based Saputo, Danone has established a presence in functional yoghurts in Australia, anchored by brands YoPro, Activia and Ultimate. No further details were reported. Last week, Saputo also sold an 80% interest in its Argentina dairy business to Gloria Foods/Grupo Gloria for approximately US$400 million, while retaining a 20% ownership interest in the business.