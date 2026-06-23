Europastry to Acquire Highland Baking Co.

Global frozen baked goods processor Europastry has agreed to acquire Northbrook, Ill.-based Highland Baking Co., a family-owned producer of premium breads for the foodservice channel, according to a release shared with Food Processing.

Highland owns two commercial bakeries in the U.S.: one in Northbrook and a second in Spartanburg, S.C. Meanwhile, Europastry operates in more than 90 countries, with more than 5,500 employees and a wide range of products from artisan breads to high value-added frozen pastries. Highland will continue to operate under its current brand and management team under the Europastry umbrella, the release noted.

The acquisition continues Europastry’s strategy to acquire, invest in and grow iconic companies, and it boosts its efforts to grow in North America. Highland will become part of the platform on which Europastry plans to invest significantly in the U.S., expanding production capacity, introducing new product categories and bringing broader bakery innovation to American consumers.

Following completion of the deal, Europastry reported its annual revenue would exceed $2.3 billion globally. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, and terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to close in the second half of 2026, the company said.