Confectionery Brand YumEarth Acquired by ACON Investments, The Fini Co.

YumEarth, an organic confectionery brand known for its allergy-friendly candy with clean, simply ingredients, has been acquired by ACON Investments LLC and its affiliates, according to a release distributed today.

YumEarth was founded in 2007, and it makes chewy and gummy candies, lollipops, fruit snacks, sour candy and other products, using simple, organic and non-GMO ingredients. The items contain no artificial dyes or high-fructose corn syrup, and they are gluten-free and free from the top nine allergens as well. They are sold online and through about 30,000 retail locations.

YumEarth is the first investment of the ACON Evolution Fund, which will focus on value-oriented investment opportunities across consumer and industry sectors. The acquisition was led by ACON with support from industry partner The Fini Co., which will hold a stake in the business. Fini is a Spanish confectionery company founded in 1971, which distributes product to more than 100 countries globally.

Financial terms were not disclosed.