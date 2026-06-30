Hormel Foods Selling Ceratti Business in Brazil

The charcuterie business was bought in 2017; Hormel’s now trying to streamline its operations.
June 30, 2026
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Hormel Foods Corp. has an agreement to sell its Brazilian operations, operated under the Ceratti brand, to Zanchetta Alimentos LTDA, a Brazilian food company with an established presence in the market. Price was not disclosed.

Ceratti offers more than 100 types of products in 15 categories, mostly charcuterie, including mortadella, sausage and salami, for Brazilian retail and foodservice markets under the Ceratti brand. It was founded in 1932, and Hormel acquired the business in 2017.

Zanchetta Alimentos sells mostly frozen, tray-packed meat products (beef, pork, chicken, turkey, duck).

“The divestiture reflects Hormel Foods ongoing efforts to simplify and streamline its portfolio and focus its international strategy on markets with the strongest long-term growth opportunities,” the company said. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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