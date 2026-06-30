Hormel Foods Selling Ceratti Business in Brazil

Hormel Foods Corp. has an agreement to sell its Brazilian operations, operated under the Ceratti brand, to Zanchetta Alimentos LTDA, a Brazilian food company with an established presence in the market. Price was not disclosed.

Ceratti offers more than 100 types of products in 15 categories, mostly charcuterie, including mortadella, sausage and salami, for Brazilian retail and foodservice markets under the Ceratti brand. It was founded in 1932, and Hormel acquired the business in 2017.

Zanchetta Alimentos sells mostly frozen, tray-packed meat products (beef, pork, chicken, turkey, duck).

“The divestiture reflects Hormel Foods ongoing efforts to simplify and streamline its portfolio and focus its international strategy on markets with the strongest long-term growth opportunities,” the company said. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.