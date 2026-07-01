Harrisburg Dairies Assets Sold to Patanjali Dairy

Facilities of the former Harrisburg Dairies, which suspended operations in October, have been sold to the U.S. business of an Indian dairy and holding company.

Patanjali Dairy USA LLC bought the 3-acre site in the Pennsylvania state capital, Harry Davis & Co., liquidators and auctioneers, announced June 24. Harrisburg Dairies had been operating there for 94 years.

Patanjali Dairy is a subsidiary of Patanjali Global, a holding company based in Haridwar, India, that manufactures and markets food and dairy products as well as personal care, home care and ayurvedic medications.