Harrisburg Dairies Assets Sold to Patanjali Dairy

Indian dairy company establishing a U.S. beachhead with Pennsylvania acquisition; Harrisburg Dairies closed last October.
July 1, 2026
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Harry Davis & Co.
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Facilities of the former Harrisburg Dairies, which suspended operations in October, have been sold to the U.S. business of an Indian dairy and holding company.

Patanjali Dairy USA LLC bought the 3-acre site in the Pennsylvania state capital, Harry Davis & Co., liquidators and auctioneers, announced June 24. Harrisburg Dairies had been operating there for 94 years.

Patanjali Dairy is a subsidiary of Patanjali Global, a holding company based in Haridwar, India, that manufactures and markets food and dairy products as well as personal care, home care and ayurvedic medications.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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