Lactalis Canada Agrees to Acquire Agropur Cooperative’s Fine Cheese Business

Latest deal by the Canadian division of France’s Lactalis Group would bolster its portfolio of Quebec-centric fine cheese brands.
July 15, 2026
2 min read
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Courtesy of Lactalis Canada
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Lactalis Canada Inc. has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the fine cheese division of Agropur Cooperative, including the OKA, Monsieur Gustav and L’Extra brands, according to an announcement from the Canadian division of France-based Lactalis Group.

The artisanal cheese brands obtained in the deal are expected to enhance Lactalis Canada’s portfolio, which includes the Galbani, Président, Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello and aMOOza! brands. Emmanuel Besnier, chairman of Lactalis Group, added that the move builds on flagship Quebec brands and outstanding cheesemaking expertise.

The acquisition also will include two production facilities and the fine cheese import activities. The production plants, located in Oka and Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, will add about 400 employees to Lactalis Canada’s workforce of 4,500 across the country.

Lactalis Canada has, since 2018, become the third-largest branded CPG in Canada, the company noted, through various means, including four major acquisitions (Kraft Heinz’s Canadian natural cheese business, Ultima Foods Inc., Kraft Heinz’s grated cheese business, and Marie Morin Canada). The addition of Agropur Cooperative’s fine cheese business is the latest signal of the company’s commitment to growth in Canada.

Financial terms were not disclosed, and the deal is subject to customary closing conditions as well as approval by Competition Bureau Canada.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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