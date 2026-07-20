Pacific Seafood Merges Distribution Business with Ocean Beauty Seafoods

Pacific Seafood and Ocean Beauty Seafoods have merged their distribution businesses, combining two family-owned seafood companies and giving each more access to growth in providing protein to consumers in the U.S.

Ocean Beauty will gain access to Pacific’s broader resources and network, the release noted, while the merger directly supports Pacific’s eastward expansion and long-term growth strategy. Ocean Beauty operations included in the merger are: Astoria, Ore.; Boise, Idaho; Dallas, Texas; Helena, Mont.; Portland, Ore.; and Renton, Wash.

The deal closed effective July 13, 2026, and Ocean Beauty’s Salt Lake City, Utah, distribution facility was not included in the transaction at the time of closing. Other terms were not disclosed.