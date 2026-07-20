Pacific Seafood Merges Distribution Business with Ocean Beauty Seafoods

Deal gives protein provider Pacific Seafood further expansion to the east and growth support, while Ocean Beauty Seafoods gains further network access.
July 20, 2026
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Courtesy of Pacific Seafood
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Pacific Seafood and Ocean Beauty Seafoods have merged their distribution businesses, combining two family-owned seafood companies and giving each more access to growth in providing protein to consumers in the U.S.

Ocean Beauty will gain access to Pacific’s broader resources and network, the release noted, while the merger directly supports Pacific’s eastward expansion and long-term growth strategy. Ocean Beauty operations included in the merger are: Astoria, Ore.; Boise, Idaho; Dallas, Texas; Helena, Mont.; Portland, Ore.; and Renton, Wash.

The deal closed effective July 13, 2026, and Ocean Beauty’s Salt Lake City, Utah, distribution facility was not included in the transaction at the time of closing. Other terms were not disclosed.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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