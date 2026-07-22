Starco Brands Acquires Custom Bakehouse Business

Starco Brands Inc. has acquired Custom Bakehouse, effective July 15, 2026, according to a release from the company. Bringing aboard Custom Bakehouse expands Starco’s capabilities in powdered foods, nutritional blends, drink and hydration mixes, baking mixes and dry seasonings, and in private-label manufacturing, the company said.

Custom Bakehouse also brings several consumer brands such as Sticky Fingers and the licensed Marie Callender’s baking mixes, as well as a 75,000-sq.-ft. processing facility in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

Starco’s future growth initiatives in its nutrition and wellness portfolio are expected to gain further support from the deal, particularly in the powder-based products and supplements category. The Custom Bakehouse business is expected “to become one of two primary operating pillars alongside Starco Brands Inc. Over time, Starco Manufacturing is expected to encompass all manufacturing assets, including The Starco Group,” the release noted, bringing a diversified and vertically integrated manufacturing platform to the company.