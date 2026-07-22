Starco Brands Acquires Custom Bakehouse Business

Acquisition of the powdered foods, mixes and seasonings company and private labeler gives Starco a vertically integrated manufacturing platform on which to build its future growth.
July 22, 2026
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Starco Brands Inc. has acquired Custom Bakehouse, effective July 15, 2026, according to a release from the company. Bringing aboard Custom Bakehouse expands Starco’s capabilities in powdered foods, nutritional blends, drink and hydration mixes, baking mixes and dry seasonings, and in private-label manufacturing, the company said.

Custom Bakehouse also brings several consumer brands such as Sticky Fingers and the licensed Marie Callender’s baking mixes, as well as a 75,000-sq.-ft. processing facility in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

Starco’s future growth initiatives in its nutrition and wellness portfolio are expected to gain further support from the deal, particularly in the powder-based products and supplements category. The Custom Bakehouse business is expected “to become one of two primary operating pillars alongside Starco Brands Inc. Over time, Starco Manufacturing is expected to encompass all manufacturing assets, including The Starco Group,” the release noted, bringing a diversified and vertically integrated manufacturing platform to the company.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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