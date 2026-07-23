As Expected, Nestlé Moving Global Waters Into a Joint Venture

In a move that’s long been expected, Nestlé SA today (July 23) announced it’s spinning off its global waters business into a 50:50 joint venture with Platinum Equity. The new company will be called Peranel.

Spanning more than 30 brands with products sold in 120 countries, Peranel will include iconic natural mineral water brands such as S.Pellegrino, Source Perrier and Acqua Panna, as well as premium and functional hydration beverages, the global Nestlé Pure Life brand and other leading local water brands.

But not those in the U.S., as those brands – including Poland Spring, Ice Mountain, Deer Park and others – were bought in early 2021 by One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co. Then that company, Blue Triton Brands, merged in mid-2024 with large-format water delivery service Primo Water, which is the surviving name.

Peranel will headquartered in Paris and will be led “by an experienced management team under Muriel Lienau, the current CEO of the business,” today’s announcement said. “The business includes an in-house R&D team that has contributed to approximately 120 launches since 2022 and has built a robust product development pipeline.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year. It assigns an enterprise value to Peranel of EUR 4.9 billion ($5.6 billion), implying cash proceeds at closing for Nestlé of approximately EUR 3.0 billion ($3.42 billion).

Nestle’s previous CEO, Laurent Freixe, said in November 2024 divesting the waters business was a priority of a mild reorganization he was initiating, an effort to refocus on core businesses. In several steps over the past 10 years, Nestle had moved its global ice cream businesses into a joint venture, called Froneri, with PAI Partners.

"Through additional focus, it will be well equipped to drive its long-term growth ambitions by strengthening this unique portfolio of international and local brands, with continued investments in innovation, premiumization, operational excellence and sustainability," said Philipp Navratil, who has been Nestle’s CEO since last September.

Platinum Equity is a global investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, Calif., with approximately $48 billion of assets under management. It owns dozens of firms, including the Detroit Pistons basketball team, but the only one in food that we noticed was Horizon Organic.