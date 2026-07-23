McCormick-Unilever Foods Combined Operating Model, Exec Team Announced

McCormick & Co. Inc. announced its planned operating model and executive team, as well as a secondary stock market listing on the London Stock Exchange (in addition to its listing on the New York Stock Exchange) for the company once it emerges from the closing of its proposed acquisition of the much-larger Unilever Foods business.

The closing of the approximately $45-billion mega-deal, first announced at the end of March 2026, is expected by mid-2027, and company officials are detailing the plans for the first steps in the transition to combine the two sides.

After the close of the transaction, McCormick will reorganize into four commercial divisions (expected to be reportable segments): Americas Consumer; International Consumer; Global Food Service; and Global Flavor.

The two “Consumer” businesses will include retail sales of herbs, spices, seasonings, cooking aids, condiments and sauces. Americas Consumer will have $8 billion in 2025 annual sales across North, Central and South America, while International Consumer will have $7 billion in 2025 annual sales across the rest of the world, including EMEA and APAC regions, the company said. Global Food Service will register $4 billion in 2025 annual sales, and Global Flavor will have $2.5 billion.

The combined company’s Integration Management Office will remain in place post-closing and will oversee execution of integration goals by each commercial division.

Current chairman, president and chief executive officer Brendan Foley will remain in his role, as will Marcos Gabriel, executive vice president and chief financial officer of McCormick. The remainder of the executive leadership team is expected to be:

Andrew Foust, EVP, President Americas Consumer

Heiko Schipper, EVP, President International Consumer

Nuria Hernandez, EVP, President Global Food Service

Suzanne Roy, EVP, President Global Flavor

Tabata Gomez, EVP Chief Growth & Global Marketing Officer

Jennifer Han, EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Guy Peri, EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer

Sarah Piper, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer

Jeff Schwartz, EVP, Chief Legal Officer

Heike Steiling, EVP, Chief R&D Officer

The leadership team will be based in McCormick’s Hunt Valley, Md., global headquarters and the company’s international headquarters in the Netherlands. Speaking of its international business, McCormick intends to seek a secondary listing and admission of its shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange upon closing of the transaction, complementary to its existing listing on the NYSE.