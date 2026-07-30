Sargento to Acquire Dips, Spreads Processor La Terra Fina

California-based maker of RTE refrigerated quiches, dips and spreads will join the Plymouth, Wis.-based cheese processor’s family of brands and products.
July 30, 2026
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Plymouth, Wis.-based cheese company Sargento Foods has agreed to acquire Union City, Calif.-based La Terra Fina, a processor of dips, spreads and quiches, according to an announcement from Sargento.

La Terra Fina was founded in 1983 by a Bay Area caterer, and it has grown into a company with a 100,000-sq.-ft. facility near San Francisco. It has been a private affiliate of the Catamount Management Corp. since 2015 and brings about 250 employees to the Sargento acquisition, adding to the more than 2,500 already employed by Sargento. La Terra Fina’s ready-to-eat refrigerated quiches, dips and spreads are sold in club stores, supermarkets and specialty grocery stores throughout the U.S. as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Sargento said it expects the transaction to be finalized in late September 2026.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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