Sargento to Acquire Dips, Spreads Processor La Terra Fina

Plymouth, Wis.-based cheese company Sargento Foods has agreed to acquire Union City, Calif.-based La Terra Fina, a processor of dips, spreads and quiches, according to an announcement from Sargento.

La Terra Fina was founded in 1983 by a Bay Area caterer, and it has grown into a company with a 100,000-sq.-ft. facility near San Francisco. It has been a private affiliate of the Catamount Management Corp. since 2015 and brings about 250 employees to the Sargento acquisition, adding to the more than 2,500 already employed by Sargento. La Terra Fina’s ready-to-eat refrigerated quiches, dips and spreads are sold in club stores, supermarkets and specialty grocery stores throughout the U.S. as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Sargento said it expects the transaction to be finalized in late September 2026.