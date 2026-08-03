Rise Baking Completes Deal for Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery

Rise Baking Co. has completed its acquisition of Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery, a deal first announced in June 2026, according to a release from the company. The move strengthens Rise’s position in the cookie category and also boosts its manufacturing capabilities in the northeastern U.S. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For Jimmy’s, joining the Rise family will offer it “even greater resources to innovate, grow and continue meeting our customers' evolving needs,” said Michael Pisani, president of Jimmy’s, in the announcement. Jimmy’s has been producing thaw-and-sell baked goods for more than 40 years for the retail and foodservice channels. It brings three processing plants covering more than 350,000 sq. ft. to the Rise family, as well as the Jimmy’s Cookies brand, the King Krumb Cookie line and Ecce Panis artisan breads.

For Rise, it’s another acquisition that looks to support its long-term growth. For the time being, the company said that the Jimmy’s business will operate independently while the two sides “take a thoughtful approach” to integration of the companies. Minneapolis, Minn.-based Rise Baking Co. was formed in 2013 and owns brands including Brill, South Coast Baking, Table Talk, Best Maid, Henry & Henry, Bakestone Brothers, and others.