Rise Baking Completes Deal for Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery

Jimmy’s will continue to operate independently as the two companies determine the best integration approach moving forward.
Aug. 3, 2026
Add Us On Google
Courtesy of Rise Baking Co.
6a70ef7784a9e6df67dfda42 Risebakingcompanyimage

Rise Baking Co. has completed its acquisition of Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery, a deal first announced in June 2026, according to a release from the company. The move strengthens Rise’s position in the cookie category and also boosts its manufacturing capabilities in the northeastern U.S. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For Jimmy’s, joining the Rise family will offer it “even greater resources to innovate, grow and continue meeting our customers' evolving needs,” said Michael Pisani, president of Jimmy’s, in the announcement. Jimmy’s has been producing thaw-and-sell baked goods for more than 40 years for the retail and foodservice channels. It brings three processing plants covering more than 350,000 sq. ft. to the Rise family, as well as the Jimmy’s Cookies brand, the King Krumb Cookie line and Ecce Panis artisan breads.

For Rise, it’s another acquisition that looks to support its long-term growth. For the time being, the company said that the Jimmy’s business will operate independently while the two sides “take a thoughtful approach” to integration of the companies. Minneapolis, Minn.-based Rise Baking Co. was formed in 2013 and owns brands including Brill, South Coast Baking, Table Talk, Best Maid, Henry & Henry, Bakestone Brothers, and others.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Fiber Fever! Suddenly, the Nutrient Is Everywhere
AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs
Compact TIG and Stick Welders That Boost Performance
Sponsored
Laser Welding: How It Works and When to Use It
Sponsored