Vandemoortele USA Acquires Remaining Stake in Banneton Bakery Inc.

Belgian bakery company first acquired an 80% majority stake in the New Jersey bakery operation in April 2024.
Aug. 3, 2026
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Courtesy of Vandemoortele USA
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Frozen bakery processor Vandemoortele USA has completed its acquisition and assumed full ownership of Swedesboro, N.J.-based Banneton Bakery Inc., according to a release from the company. The deal establishes a domestic U.S. manufacturing footprint for the company, which is headquartered globally in Ghent, Belgium. It was founded in 1899 in Izegem, Belgium, and has manufacturing facilities in 12 European countries.

In April 2024, Vandemoortele acquired an 80% majority stake in Banneton, and this transaction brings the integration process to a close. The Banneton facility specializes in artisan croissants, Danishes and other laminated dough products, and it will help the company meet customer needs more quickly when combined with Vandemoortele’s European import infrastructure.

Alexandre Bloch, formerly of Vandemoortele France, will assume the role of operations manager upon close of the deal, and the Banneton brand will take its place in the company’s portfolio alongside Banquet d’Or.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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